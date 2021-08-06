Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Greensboro’s moment in the ‘Rising’ Sun
Greensboro had a day to remember at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. It started in the men’s 4 x 400 relay when NC A&T teammates Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross ran the first two legs to help the U.S. win its heat, qualify for the final and establish itself as the gold medal favorite. About 30 minutes later, UNC Greensboro graduate Paul Chelimo took his turn on the track and raced to a bronze medal in the 5,000 meter run.nsjonline.com
