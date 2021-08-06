Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Greensboro’s moment in the ‘Rising’ Sun

By Brett Friedlander
nsjonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensboro had a day to remember at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. It started in the men’s 4 x 400 relay when NC A&T teammates Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross ran the first two legs to help the U.S. win its heat, qualify for the final and establish itself as the gold medal favorite. About 30 minutes later, UNC Greensboro graduate Paul Chelimo took his turn on the track and raced to a bronze medal in the 5,000 meter run.

nsjonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Morrisville, NC
State
Kentucky State
City
Asheville, NC
State
Georgia State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Paul Chelimo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Olympic Golf#Olympic Track And Field#Nc A T#Unc Greensboro#American Olympic#Uncg#Aggies#Team Usa#Americans#The Blue Devils#Canadians#Jamaican#Livingstone College#Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Army
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ Cutest BFF Photos Are Totally Goals! See Their Best Snapshots Together

It’s no surprise that two of the world’s best gymnasts — Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles — are best friends for life. The dynamic duo, who will both be representing the United States during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo in July 2021, are all about showing off their fierce friendship with adorable BFF photos. Spoiler alert: they’re great at them.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Weed Kept Sha’Carri Richardson Off Olympic Track Now Weed Gives Her $250k

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Flo Jo 2.0 had us all pumped up to see her set the track on fire in the 100m in Tokyo for The Olympics only to have a cold bucket of water thrown on her, because Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana even though it was legal where she smoked it and let’s be real weed is not a performance enhancing drug. However right is right and wrong is wrong and when something is unjustly taken from you a bigger reward is waiting for you on the other side.
SportsPosted by
E! News

You Have to Hear Gabby Douglas' Inspiring Advice for Simone Biles During the Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Gabby Douglas Gives Simone Biles Advice for Tokyo Olympics. Shine bright like a diamond—or an Olympic medal. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas gave some very special advice to fellow Olympian Simone Biles after Biles opened up about the unprecedented pressure she felt during the Tokyo Olympics. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles shared on Instagram on July 26 after a rocky start. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"

Comments / 1

Community Policy