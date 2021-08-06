Cancel
Mariners Minor League Report — August 6

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: Starter Ryan Weber and 3 relievers combined on a 5-hit shutout as Tacoma defeated Reno 13–0 on Thursday night. Weber (6.0,1,0,0,0,7) earned his first win with Tacoma this season, allowing only 1 hit while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 6.0 scoreless innings. LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,0,0,0,1), RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,2,0,0,0,1) and LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,0,0,0,1,1) combined to allow 4 hits over 3.0 scoreless innings to secure the win. All 9 players in the Rainiers starting lineup recorded at least 1 hit, while 8 scored at least 1 run, 7 recorded at least 1 extra-base hit and 8 drove in at least 1 run. LF Jose Marmolejos (3x5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) led the team with 3 hits, including recording his 18th home run of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 8th inning. His team-leading 18 home runs this season currently rank T5th in the Triple-A West league. SS Donovan Walton (2x4, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB), DH Brian O’Keefe (2x5, R, HR, RBI), 1B Sam Travis (2x5, R, HR, 2 RBI), C Jose Godoy (2x5, R, HR, 2 RBI) each recorded at least 2 hit and added a home run for the Rainiers.

