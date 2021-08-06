Bajrang Punia braces for the 'most important bout of his career'
Haji Aliyev sauntered onto the mat when his name was called out in Tokyo's Makuhari Messe stadium ahead of his semifinal bout in the Olympic 65kg category. He exuded complete confidence, and why not? He's a three-time world champion and a bronze medallist from the Rio Olympics. In akharas across India, young wrestlers watch his bouts looking to emulate the golden boy of Azerbaijan who, at 30, seeks the one major title that has eluded him.www.espn.com
