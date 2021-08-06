Bajrang Punia braces for the 'most important bout of his career'

TOKYO — The Americans have piled up more Olympic hardware than any of the other 200-plus countries for the last six quadrennia and counting, and by the time the IOC had turned off the gas in the cauldron Sunday night, they had done it again. But it wasn’t easy. China, which finished 51 medals behind the US in the 2016 standings, closed the gap to 25 here. And the US, which collected 20 more golds than the Chinese last time, needed golds from the women’s basketball and volleyball teams on the final day to top the table by one.