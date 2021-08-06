Cancel
NBA

The NBA Gears Up For Its Diamond Anniversary With This Chicago-Themed Nike Dunk Low EMB

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith another NBA Finals behind us, all we can do is look ahead to a momentous 75-year Anniversary. Alongside their own festivities, the League has invited Nike to join in on the fun, the brand prepared with multiple Dunk-shaped party favors. Here, the silhouette dons a Chicago theme and a few subtle, diamond-inspired details.

sneakernews.com

NBA
Nike
Twitter
Basketball
Sports
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBASporting News

Behind the Logo: Luka Doncic set to make his mark with Jordan Brand

To celebrate Foot Locker's Mark of Greatness, NBA.com is exploring the backstories of iconic basketball players, their journey to having their own signature sneakers and the stories and inspiration behind their designs. Today, it's Luka Doncic. Behind the Logo: GIANNIS | WESTBROOK | ZION | PG | LEBRON | DURANT.
NBAFanSided

Miami Heat: 3 things that need to happen to win the NBA Finals

It is clear to see based on their offseason moves that the Miami Heat have championship aspirations this year. They want to do everything possible to win a title with Jimmy Butler. They already succeeded in making the Finals in 2020 but ended up getting swept in Round 1 last...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Images of This Year’s Air Jordan 5 ‘Oreo’ Release Surface

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. A popular Air Jordan 5 style appears to be making its way back to sneaker shelves soon. Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” on Instagram yesterday and in the post’s caption revealed that the shoe will release next month. Jordan Brand first released this “Oreo” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe in November 2013 and while the pair features the same name as the popular sandwich cookie, there’s no connection between the two entities. The...
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Hits Of Safari Print Appear On This New Nike Dunk Low Scrap

The Dunk Low Scrap — at least in the silhouette’s case — may be as interesting as it gets. In construction, the treatment patchworks together the classic, making use of seemingly randomized materials and textures. Here, while relatively subdued in palette, the pair goes a bit further as it adds safari prints to the mix.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Giving the Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" a Retro Release

Fall is going to be an exciting time for Jordan Brand as it has a handsome slew of retro footwear drops to push out, and one silhouette that will have various moments to shine is the Air Jordan 5. After releasing with Parisian flair for its traditional “Quai 54” colorway, the silhouette is throwing back to 2013 and bringing new life to the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo”.
ShoppingThe Berrics Canteen

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Piet Parra Raffle Is Live Now In The Canteen!

Nike SB‘s Piet Parra-designed Dunk Low Pro (with graphics that celebrate the rich history and landscape of the United States, France, Japan, and Brazil) raffle is live now in The Canteen! Hurry and enter now because the raffle is closing at 4:59pm Pacific time. Who knows—today might be your lucky day!
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Releases Tomorrow

Parra‘s name is known well in the sneaker community, the Amsterdam-based artist responsible for some of the most exciting Swoosh collaborations of all-time. And in commemoration of the Tokyo Olympics — as well as skateboarding’s first appearance on the world stage — Nike SB commissioned his talent yet again for a series of uniforms and a very special Dunk Low.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike Metallic Silver Dunk Low Women's Release

What We’re Saying: Following the increasing demand for more Dunk Low colorways, Nike is listening to its fans and is releasing another clean iteration of the popular sneaker. This time around, the mudguard and heel counter is featuring a cracked metallic silver leather, contrasting against the white mesh toebox and upper. The sneaker is finished off with a black Swoosh and tongue tag, as well as a grey midsole.
ApparelSole Collector

Detailed Look at the 'Shimmer' Nike Dunk Low

With the Dunk set to release in a fall-ready “Cider” colorway soon, Nike has given its popular shoe another new look this year. Shown here via product images from the Swoosh is the upcoming Dunk Low “Shimmer.” The latest offering deviates from the standard Dunk styles by using premium silver cracked leather for the overlay panels that are combined with a white mesh underlay on the upper. The sneaker also features a black suede Swoosh on the sides with matching tongue tags and Nike branding on the heel. The look is completed with a white midsole and a grey outsole.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

This Nike Air Force 1:1 Colorway Pays Homage to the Nike Dunk Low "Viotech"

Personalizing your sneakers isn’t anything foreign when it comes to the. catalog, but the Swoosh took it a step further when it introduced its Air Force 1:1 — a silhouette that literally allows you to pull apart its various base layer panels as they are supported with velcro backings. After being spotlighted with a fictional “Mighty Swooshers” motif, the silhouette is now being produced in another playful palette that is similar to the classic Nike Dunk Low “Viotech”.
ApparelHypebae

Nike Crafts Zebra Print SB Dunk Low With 'Quartersnacks'

Celebrating skateboarding‘s debut as an official Olympic sport, Nike has joined forces with New York City-based skate magazine Quartersnacks to rework the SB Dunk Low. The OG silhouette is updated with a zebra print, which is inspired by Little Debbie’s Zebra Cakes. The overall look is contrasted with jet black overlays on the mudguard, Swoosh, eyestays and heel. The tongue tag dons the regular Nike SB branding in bold red with Quartersnacks‘ logo placed below. Highlighting the magazine’s NYC roots, the lateral heel is adorned with a reworked version of the Nike NYC emblem. The shoe is complete with “Sail” midsoles and black outsoles.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Nike’s Upcoming Toasty Collection Hits The Nike Dunk Low

Nike, for every theme, will reuse and reuse throughout their product line, applying the same concepts to many, many classics. And here, we’re seeing just that yet again as they repurpose the “Toasty” aesthetics for these two upcoming Dunk Lows. The silhouette assimilates well into the collection, adding to its...
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

size? x Nike Dunk Low Headlines 30-Piece Collaborative Showcase

Known widely in the sneaker scene for some epic collaborations over the years, UK-come-Toronto retailers size? will look next to the Nike Dunk Low in preparation for their upcoming 30-piece collaborative showcase that’s tipped to drip-release over the next six months. With recycled elements the clear theme, size? deliver this...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Early Glimpse at the Nike Dunk Low "Grey Fog"

The Dunk is the silhouette of the moment and there’s absolutely no doubt about that. And with its successful resurgence, Nike‘s strategy with the classic hoops-turned-lifestyle model has been to essentially release a plethora of two-toned colorways in both high-top and low-cut variations. After dropping the Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey” earlier in 2021, the Swoosh team is now preparing to unleash the Nike Dunk Low “Grey Fog” to the public.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Gold, Orange and Yellow Embellishments Appear on this Nike Dunk Low

It’s hard for even the most avid fan of ‘s Dunk to keep up with the silhouette’s multitude of releases. Between the Dunk Low and the Dunk High, the spigot of new styles has been gushing at full force over the course of summer 2021, and one of the most recent makeups to emerge is a new take on the Dunk Low embellished with gold, orange and yellow accents.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike Dunk Low Disrupt Sprouts Dandelion Weeds

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt hasn’t overshadowed its non-women’s-exclusive counterpart, but it’s quickly gained a following among risker fashion enthusiasts. Abandoning color-blocking and schemes that’ve appeared on Peter Moore’s original design, the chunky silhouette has indulged in handfuls of makeups and themes entirely its own, with the latest featuring playful dandelion embroidery on the lateral heel. “Sea Glass” and “Seafoam” take over the majority of the Nike Dunk-variant’s upper, with the latter tone animating most of the model’s signature overlays. Sustainability-focused detailing appears throughout the sneaker, with the most obvious component arriving in the form of cork material at the vamp, sock-liners and outsole. The aforementioned dandelion accent further plays into the natural theme of the shoes, which has taken over other Nike Sportswear options before.

