Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, NH

Winchester woman arrested in Keene following pursuit, police say

By Jack Rooney Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 5 days ago

Police said they arrested a Winchester woman Thursday afternoon near the intersection of routes 9 and 10 after a roughly 30-minute pursuit that began in Hillsborough County. Rhonda Marquis, 34, is charged with one count each of disobeying an officer and driving after suspension, both misdemeanors, Keene Police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Friday morning. Officers in Keene arrested her at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday after deploying spike strips to stop her car.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, NH
City
Keene, NH
City
Henniker, NH
Keene, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Winchester, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keene Police Sgt#Dodge Dart#Stoddard Police#8th Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy