Winchester woman arrested in Keene following pursuit, police say

Police said they arrested a Winchester woman Thursday afternoon near the intersection of routes 9 and 10 after a roughly 30-minute pursuit that began in Hillsborough County. Rhonda Marquis, 34, is charged with one count each of disobeying an officer and driving after suspension, both misdemeanors, Keene Police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Friday morning. Officers in Keene arrested her at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday after deploying spike strips to stop her car.