This Bonkers New e-Bike Is Truly One of a Kind

Ducati isn’t in a rush to release its first electric motorcycle, but when the brand is finally ready to join the electric revolution, we hope they give Italdesign a call. The heralded design firm recently released a video with renderings of an all-electric concept inspired by the legendary 860 GT sports bike. Only one word is needed to describe the futuristic prototype: gorgeous. Of course, if anyone is going to redesign the 860 GT, it’s only fitting that it’s Italdesign. That’s because the original stripped-down bike was dreamt up by one of the firm’s co-founders, Giorgetto Giugiaro. Its angular fuel tank and...