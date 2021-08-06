This Bonkers New e-Bike Is Truly One of a Kind
The best e-bikes feature a fusion of form and function that enables you to effortlessly zip around town and not look like a dork in the process. But why stop there when you can do it style? That’s the question tackled with enthusiasm by Harley-Davidson spinoff Serial 1, which just unveiled its first single-edition custom e-bike, the Mosh/Chopper, rolling out at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with an eye-popping ’60s wheelie bike aesthetic.www.gearpatrol.com
