This Bonkers New e-Bike Is Truly One of a Kind

By Steve Mazzucchi
Gear Patrol
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best e-bikes feature a fusion of form and function that enables you to effortlessly zip around town and not look like a dork in the process. But why stop there when you can do it style? That’s the question tackled with enthusiasm by Harley-Davidson spinoff Serial 1, which just unveiled its first single-edition custom e-bike, the Mosh/Chopper, rolling out at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with an eye-popping ’60s wheelie bike aesthetic.

Craigslist Find: One-Of-A-Kind 1973 Corvette Wagon

This classic sports car wagon was built by Hot Wheels designer. Imagine being able to call up a Hot Wheels designer to put together your vision of exactly how you want your Corvette to look - that’s exactly how Mike Betterton got his Corvette. In 1973, Mike dreamed up a highly custom that was fully functional, and knew it was going to take some talent to execute it.
Carsmotor1.com

Harley rolls out Serial 1 e-bikes in Europe and North America

2021 is a watershed year for Harley-Davidson. The Motor Company introduced its first adventure bike, the Pan America, and updated the decrepit Sportster range with its lively Revolution Max engine. On the coattails of those two successful launches, Harley will now turn its attention to the urban/electric mobility sector for the first time with its Serial 1 electric bike lineup.
CarsGovernment Technology

Can Harley-Davidson make e-bikes cool?

The motorcycle manufacturer is ramping up its efforts to get into the electric bike market. After about a year of releasing e-bikes that are reportedly surprisingly affordable, the company has announced the first iteration of a new series of one-off custom e-bikes. The company will hold online worldwide auctions for...
Carshiconsumption.com

Harley’s Sportster S Is A Modern 121HP Muscle Bike With An All-New Drivetrain

Back in 2018, Harley-Davidson teased a host of upcoming bikes as a part of its “More Roads” initiative to cater to different riders across the globe. At the time, the LiveWire and Pan America were undoubtedly the stars of the show, but amongst the proposed releases there lurked an unnamed 1,250cc Custom concept.
CarsDesign Milk

DAB Motors CONCEPT-E Silently Redefines the Commuter Bike With Supermoto Styling

The revolution unfolding across the automotive industry is well established and covered, with nearly every month offering new models lining up across the electrified horizon. But there’s also a design renaissance of sorts happening within the category of motorcycles as two-wheelers also transition away from the traditional gas-powered engine. Case in point: the DAB Motor CONCEPT-E arrives as company’s first electric motorcycle with a sleek and minimalist silhouette that silently redefines the commuter bike with supermoto styling.
Bicyclesgearjunkie.com

Single-Run Chopper e-Bike to Go Once, Twice, and Be Sold at Auction

The juicy MOSH/CHOPPER is the first entry in the brand’s new auction promo, which will feature totally one-of-a-kind e-bikes. How often do you get a chance to own something completely unique? As in, just one of the thing exists and ever will exist? (Excluding the new fad of NFTs.) Now, how often do you get to pop a wheelie on that thing?
BicyclesCNET

Harley-Davidson 1-Off custom e-bike sells for $14,200 at auction

Electric bikes are cool, but most of them aren't necessarily that cool-looking. Harley-Davidson's e-bike brand, Serial 1, is hoping to change that one bike at a time with its 1-Off series of custom bikes. The first of these is called the Mosh/Chopper, and it just sold for a whopping $14,200 at auction, Serial 1 announced Tuesday.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Italdesign’s Ducati Electric Concept Bike Is a Dream We Hope Comes True

Ducati isn’t in a rush to release its first electric motorcycle, but when the brand is finally ready to join the electric revolution, we hope they give Italdesign a call. The heralded design firm recently released a video with renderings of an all-electric concept inspired by the legendary 860 GT sports bike. Only one word is needed to describe the futuristic prototype: gorgeous. Of course, if anyone is going to redesign the 860 GT, it’s only fitting that it’s Italdesign. That’s because the original stripped-down bike was dreamt up by one of the firm’s co-founders, Giorgetto Giugiaro. Its angular fuel tank and...
BicyclesPosted by
TechRadar

Can Harley become the Apple of e-bikes?

Whether or not you're a motorcyclist, the words 'Harley Davidson' are recognised the world over. And it's hard to think of a brand that's quite so, well, cool. So the fact that the American motorbike manufacturer is now going hard for the electronic bike market is a big deal. And Harley Davidson's latest e-bike is really making the world sit up and pay attention.
BicyclesRideApart

Watch Wheels Through Time Get Speechless With Rare Harley Race Bike

If you spend much time perusing the wonderful treasure trove of videos on the Wheels Through Time YouTube channel, you’ll quickly see just how excited Matt Walksler is about the bikes his museum houses. Dale’s Wheels Through Time was founded by Matt’s dad, who sadly passed earlier in 2021. Both father and son have enthusiastically worked together on both the bikes and the museum for years, so it couldn’t be in better hands.
CarsRideApart

French Custom Shop Lucky Cat Garage Sharpens The Suzuki Katana

French online platform Royal Vintage specializes in selling classic and custom motorcycles. For the firm’s Royal Series, Royal Vintage brings manufacturers and builders together to create rolling works of art. Partnering with Suzuki Moto France and dealer Olby Motos, the brand commissioned custom shop Lucky Cat Garage to deliver its take on Suzuki’s neo-retro Katana.
BicyclesAUTOCAR.co.uk

E-bike review: Perry Ehopper 16" Electric Folding Bike

Designed for commuters and urban riders - but can it really rival a Brompton for half the price?. £1499, which puts it beyond a ‘budget’ price point, but which is almost half the price of the Brompton electric equivalent. What is it?. The Perry Ehopper is a sleek electric folding...
BicyclesCAR AND DRIVER

Hot Wheels Is Going Electric with a Bike

Hot Wheels and Super73 partner to create the Hot Wheels X Super73-RX, an e-bike with Hot Wheels style. The electrically powered bicycle can travel 40 miles at 20 mph using only the electric motor. The bike will retail for $5000 and come with a special Hot Wheels Ford Bronco diecast.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Robb Report

This New One-Person eVTOL Is Like an Electric Bike for the Skies

Tetra Aviation’s new electric aircraft is all about numero uno. The exclusive, single-seat eVTOL, dubbed the Mk-5, will allow just one traveler to fly up to 100 miles safely, silently and sans any emissions. The aircraft, which has been roughly three and a half years in the making, was recently unveiled at the week-long EAA AirVenture event at the Wittman Regional Airport in Wisconsin. The futuristic design looks kind of like a pod racer from a sci-fi flick and has the innovative tech to match. Forged from aluminum and carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP), the Mk-5 measures roughly 28 feet wide by 20 feet...
CarsThe Next Web

Gear up: Harley-Davidson’s ebikes are rolling across Europe

I admire Harley-Davidson‘s motorcycles as much as the next person, but the truth is I’m totally incapable of riding one. So when the iconic brand and its affiliated company, Serial 1 Cycle, released their ebikes back in November 2020, I got very excited that I’d be able to try at least one Harley-Davidson vehicle.
CarsGear Patrol

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S Is All-New and Ready to Roll for 2021

The world of motorcycles is full of iconic names and brands, but arguably none have quite the punch of Harley-Davidson — at least, here in the U.S. For more than a century, the bikemaker has largely defined American motorcycle culture with its burly cruisers and other open-road-crushing machines. And while...
Carselectrek.co

Zero FXE launched as new electric motorcycle model, and we got the first test ride!

Zero certainly has not been resting on its laurels as a leading electric motorcycle manufacturer. However, the last few launches of new models were targeted at the more premium end of the market with the SR/F and SR/S electric motorcycles. Now Zero has launched a new model that targets the entry-level end of its catalog with the Zero FXE.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Retro Electric Motorcycles

Omega Motors, an electric motorcycle design company, has released the EV200, a reissued electrical version of the classic 1975 Honda EB200. The bike is the first project to be released by the company, which describes itself as a team of "motorcycle enthusiasts," working within the niche space of electric motorbike conversion and design.

