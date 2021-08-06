Cancel
Restorations Underway at Historic Bushwick Church, but $7.5 Million Needed for Project Completion

By Brooklyn Reader
Cover picture for the articleMore than 30 complaints over the church’s leaning spire have led to delays in its restoration. The South Bushwick Reformed Church, a vestige of its neighborhood’s Dutch roots according to the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, has not changed much in appearance over its 168-year lifespan: it is white, it is clapboard-sided and above its Greek Revival portico, a towering spire looks out over the community.

