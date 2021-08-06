Restorations Underway at Historic Bushwick Church, but $7.5 Million Needed for Project Completion
More than 30 complaints over the church’s leaning spire have led to delays in its restoration. The South Bushwick Reformed Church, a vestige of its neighborhood’s Dutch roots according to the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, has not changed much in appearance over its 168-year lifespan: it is white, it is clapboard-sided and above its Greek Revival portico, a towering spire looks out over the community.bkreader.com
