Welcome Back to Coffeetown

It’s the first Friday in August.

Not coincidentally, this time of year once again means high school football is front and center in my brain.

If you’re honest with yourself, then it’s probably somewhere up there in yours, too.

As our occasionally brilliant, consistently passionate team develops Outsider’s original content, I want to explain how a specific project like Coffeetown exists within that lane.

We want to pursue real stories and also create original content that entertains our audience. That’s our numero uno – the north star.

Beyond that, the goal is to seek those shared experiences and gut-busting moments that bring Americans together.

The moments that unite us – not just in a Carl Weathers-Arnold Schwarzenegger-handshake way – but the ones that genuinely illuminate our common ground in a time that feels like there are too many fault lines to count.

You may think that goal is ambitious. (And you’re correct. It will take time.) You may have even laughed while reading it. That’s ok. I’ve laughed about it a time or two myself, just to keep the proper framework and perspective about the work.

Taking ourselves too seriously along the way would be a bigger mistake than getting to your locker on the first day of two-a-days, only to realize you left your jersey and pants and belt and thigh pads and knee pads and hip pads and girdle and butt pad at home.

If you can’t tell, I included that anecdote from my own personal experience. It still makes my forehead sweat when I think about it, 15 years later.

It’s a lot like Coffeetown.

A fictional high school football radio announcer in a fictional high school football universe. If you’ve heard it, you know I don’t take it too seriously, either. But that doesn’t mean I don’t take pride in it, and the response I’ve received from people on the right and people on the left and people in between from the southeast to the pacific northwest.

Our team wants to exceed the expectations of those who have already seen Coffeetown and surprise the ones who are yet to hear of it. And outside of Coffeetown, I hope you can also send a word of encouragement to the school in your town. If not that one, then the one you played for or cheered for growing up.

Hell, send ‘em a few bucks. They may need some new chinstraps.

There are a million stories out there to light your fire this fall. From that team that hasn’t won a game in five years, but when they win this fall (and they will), will celebrate like they won state…to that cheerleading squad that’s devised a plan to get a decoy, G-Rated banner approved by their coach…only to swap it out for a more vulgar, humorously-insulting-toward-the-other-team banner at 7:24 pm…when the team is scheduled to rip through it at 7:25.

These stories happen every fall in America, and they always will.

That’s what makes high school football one of the greatest, uniquely unifying experiences in American history.

You might think that’s hyperbole. Until you think about the players.

And the coaches they’ll live to impress. And the cheerleaders they’ll flirt with. And the parents who love those boys.

And the concessions that have the best nacho tots. And the radio announcer that loves those boys more than you.

And the trainers that keep those hard, plastic bottles filled with the coldest water. And the band always hammering that giant xylophone during pregame warmups.

And the local tv news stations busting their humps – their tails! To have the best highlights show.

Then you’ll realize it ain’t hyperbole. It’s us.

Coffeetown starts the season on September 3rd against the Red Pine Possums.

Go Coffeetown.

Go…your town.

Go Collins Hill.

Win state. Or just win that one game. You’ll never forget it either way.

We’re all pullin’ for ya.