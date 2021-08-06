Cancel
Cars

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Giveaway Winners on Brand New Winnebago: ‘Camping Has Been a Huge Part of Our Lives’

By Amy Myers
 5 days ago
Outsiders are seething with jealousy at the sight of this couple’s Wheel of Fortune giveaway prize. Eddie and Joyce Hightower, married for 55 years, are the lucky new owners of a Winnebago Solis 59P. Winnebago delivered the grand prize to the Hightowers yesterday, August. 5. The cherry-red Winnebago Solis features a pop-top, versatile lounge area, a wet bathroom, a bed that doubles as storage space and more. Imagine the glamping possibilities! Of course, the couple is in love with their new RV.

According to the Globe Gazette, the new Winnebago belongs to a couple of camping and Wheel of Fortune fanatics. Originally from Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, Eddie and Joyce Hightower have had three other motorhomes in the past. Recently, the married couple donated their last RV to charity.

The Hightowers won their shiny new prize as a part of the Wheel‘s Win a Winnebago Giveaway. Wheel of Fortune featured the contest during its week dedicated to National Parks earlier this year. To enter, contestants had to watch the nightly game for the bonus puzzle answer and enter it online on the show’s official site. According to the press release, more than one million people entered the giveaway.

“We were so surprised to have won ‘Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway,'” Joyce Hightower exclaimed. “Camping has been a huge part of our lives for many years.”

Winnebago Is Happy to Give Back to Fans with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contest

It’s just as exciting for Winnebago and Wheel of Fortune to see fans receive prizes as it is for the actual recipients. Dedicated to helping Wheel watchers and RV campers enjoy more out of life, the recent National Parks contest was just one of many that Winnebago has done with the game show.

For 20 years, the RV company has worked with Wheel of Fortune to deliver once-in-a-lifetime prizes for its contestants. That’s why, on top of the Solis giveaway, Winnebago is traveling the country with a mini version of the beloved puzzle show. Deemed the “Wheelmobile,” the company provides one of its own vehicles to drive from town to town across the U.S. and give viewers a “contestant-like experience” from home.

“We were thrilled to continue our partnership with Wheel of Fortune,” said Winnebago Outdoor President Huw Bower said. “It was especially gratifying to sponsor a national park-themed giveaway.”

Besides its giveaways with Wheel of Fortune, Winnebago is also proud to give back to the National Park Foundation. Through their social media campaign #SupportYourParks, the RV company helps bring campers and the NPF closer together. Now until August 31st, fans that follow the company’s accounts and like and tag a friend in the #SupportYourParks post on social media can win a park-themed prize. Winnebago will also donate $1 to NPF for every share the post receives, up to $25,000.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

