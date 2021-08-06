Secretary Bellows announces question order for November referendum election ballot
AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Friday the order of the three questions on the November 2 referendum election ballot. Visit the Upcoming Elections webpage for additional information. The Absentee Ballot Request Service for this election is live, allowing registered voters to easily request their ballots via mail. Voters can also request their ballot from their municipal clerk directly or vote in person on Election Day.www.penbaypilot.com
