Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business
The acquisition also includes the local firm's five business units — all but one of which are based in the Dayton area.www.bizjournals.com
The acquisition also includes the local firm's five business units — all but one of which are based in the Dayton area.www.bizjournals.com
The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton
Comments / 0