Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula Reacts To New Changes On The M Trail: What Do You Think?

By Mike Smith
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this year, I finally did something I had been meaning to do ever since I moved to Missoula in 2018 - I made it to the top of the M trail!. Maybe that's not a big deal to some people (like you crazy ones who run up the entire thing every day, I have no idea how you do it), but it felt like a rite of passage for anybody that lives in Missoula. And over the past few months, some renovations have been happening over at the M trail to make it even more accessible to people who are getting ready for their hike.

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Abc Fox Montana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Great Falls is Now Allowing e-Scooters, Will Missoula Follow?

If you go way back to BC times.....I'm talking "before COVID".....there was some talks about e-scooters and if/when they would make their way to Missoula the way they have in other cities across the country. In July of 2019 the subject was basically put on hold by the Missoula City Council's Public Works Committee. A story this week about e-scooters now being available for use in Great Falls has me wondering if Missoula will ever warm up to the idea.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Some Bold MFer Stole a Spa in Missoula this Morning

It seems this guy took his entire life's worth of confidence and used it up all in one hour this morning right out in the open on Broadway. At about 4 this morning, a dude in a white pickup pulled right up to Bullfrog Spas at 3535 West Broadway, loaded up a brand new spa, and left. Right from the front lot, bold as hell.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Early Season Challenges Montana Hunters Might Face

By now, lots of Montana hunters have been scouting, comparing notes and speculating on how the dry conditions might affect the early seasons. Our good friend Brad May from H & H Meats in Missoula, spends lots of time on his side-by-side in the mountains of western Montana. Brad is a great source of information, as the peak season for his wild game processing business is fast approaching. So, he pays pretty close attention to things like that, trying to gauge what business could be like in the weeks ahead.
Missoula, MTFairfield Sun Times

Summer Volunteers Upgrade Missoula’s Beloved M Trail

MISSOULA – Missoula volunteers recently contributed over 1,125 hours of rehabilitation service work on the University of Montana M Trail, according to project leader Dr. Steve Gaskill. “Thanks to the efficient and hard work of many volunteers, the project list for the summer is rapidly being checked off,” said Gaskill,...
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

The Latest Improvements to the M Trail in Missoula

While the views might not be as spectacular right now as they normally are (read smoke), the M Trail is still one of the most popular in the state. So, if you haven't hiked it in awhile, you might be pleased with some of the recent upgrades that make it more user-friendly and more durable from an environmental standpoint. It does get used a great deal, after all.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Missing woman's family calls on Missoula community for support, help with search

An avid lover of the outdoors, Rebekah Barsotti is described by her loved ones as an adventurer who lights up every room she walks into with her bright and loving personality. Barsotti, 34, has been missing since July 20, when she was last seen about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items.
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Spa stolen from business in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A spa was stolen from Bullfrog Spas of Missoula around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Footage shows a tall man with a four-door white Chevy Duramax and a unique trailer. The following was posted to Bullfrog Spas of Missoula Facebook page:. Missoula and surrounding areas!! We need your...
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Have You Been to This Awesome Water Park Two Hours From Missoula?

It ended up being a bit of a misadventure. The original plan was for us to road trip it over to Silverwood with our kids, stay in a hotel for a couple of nights with grandparents, and spend a day at Silverwood's waterpark. The next thing you know - wires got crossed and reservations were made at a totally different place than we intended to stay. But we stumbled into an even better weekend at Silver Mountain Resort in Kellog, ID - featuring "Idaho's Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort."
Missoula, MTKULR8

Neighbors react to fencing along Reserve Street bridge

MISSOULA, Mont. - After being postponed because of supply shipping delays, this week the Montana Department of Transportation is putting up fencing around the Reserve Street bridge. Near the bridge, homeless camps have been set up for years. After recent fires near campsites, the fencing is meant to protect the...
Whitefish, MTmontanadailygazette.com

A Spy in the Room: Paranoid Whitefish City Councilwoman (Rebecca Norton)Attends Kalispell’s ‘Constitutional Counties’

Rebecca Norton is paranoid. She is paranoid to such an unhealthy degree to the point where she’s emerged into a full-blown mental nut case. She is a hypochondriac of gigantic proportions, and she sits on the board of the Whitefish City Council. Mayor John Mulfeld had been seen around the City of Whitefish wearing two masks outside while walking his dog. Word has it Norton has been known to do likewise.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula Skaters Touring Montana To Inspire Girls To Get Into Skating

Have you heard about Girls On Shred? They're a division of the Montana Skatepark Association that works to provide opportunities for girls and non-binary persons to learn and develop their skills in skateboarding and snowboarding. It's such a male-dominated field that it can be intimidating for women to enter the fray, and that's why Girls On Shred has been doing their thing for over ten years now.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Firefighters Need the Water – Popular Montana Lake Closes

There had been speculation that this was going to happen since last week. Harris Mountain finally forced their hands. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of yesterday (Wednesday), the lower end of Holter Lake near Helena is closed to allow fire-fighting resources access to the water. Holter Lake from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam is closed to all public recreation including, but not limited to, floating, swimming, wading and boating.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Welcome to Montana. Please Don’t Shoot the Pretend Animals

If you have ever made the drive between Missoula and Great Falls on Montana Highway 200 then you have driven by the big bull at Clearwater Junction. I was in the area last week and recalled a conversation about it not being there anymore so I had to snap a picture so that I could win an argument. With a woman. But what I haven't told her is that after a little looking into it, the big bull WAS not there briefly, earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy