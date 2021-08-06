Science Papers Present More Than Two Dozen Maize Genomes, Approach for Studying RNA Modifications
The de novo genome assemblies, transcriptomes, annotations, and methylomes for 26 diverse maize lines are published in Science this week. Despite maize being the most widely planted crop in the world, most current genomic resources for the plant are referenced to a single inbred — called B73 — that contains only 63 percent to 74 percent of the genes and/or low-copy sequences in the full maize pan-genome. To address this, a multi-institute team led by scientists from the University of Georgia selected 25 founder inbred lines that represent the breadth of maize diversity for sequencing, while also improving the reference assembly for B73. An analysis of the genomes uncovered variation in both the genic and repetitive fractions of the pan-genome. Tropical, temperate, and flint-derived popcorn and sweet corn germplasm, meantime, were found to be differentiated in distinctive ways including their pan-gene complement, homolog retention after polyploidy, and abundance of transposable elements. The findings "will have broad utility for genetic and genomic studies and facilitate rapid associations to phenotyping information," the study's authors write. "More generally, these resources should motivate a shift away from the single-reference mindset to a multireference view."www.genomeweb.com
