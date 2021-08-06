How Crypto Fits Into Goals-Based Financial Planning
Cryptocurrencies are minting new millionaires by the day, and even staid institutional money is beginning to allocate to this new asset class. While crypto’s rising tide has lifted many boats across the harbor, existing wealth clients have largely been left watching from shore. Understandably, more clients are asking advisors about crypto’s merit as an investment. For advisors keen on incorporating crypto offerings into their repertoire, re-examining the situation through the lens of goals-based financial planning sheds clarity on the situation and may allow those wealth managers to better retain and reel in both the crypto-haves and the crypto-ready-to-haves.www.wealthmanagement.com
