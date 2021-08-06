Cancel
Electronics

Amazon Kindle flaws could have allowed attackers to control the device

By Lance Whitney
TechRepublic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow patched by Amazon, security vulnerabilities found by Check Point would have given attackers access to a Kindle device and its stored data. Amazon Kindle owners could have exposed themselves to a remote control attack simply by opening the wrong e-book. In a report published on Friday, cybersecurity provider Check Point said that it discovered security holes in the Kindle that would have helped a cybercriminal take full control of the device, potentially leading to the theft of sensitive information including the Amazon device token, a unique key used to route messages and other notifications.

www.techrepublic.com

