Amazon Kindle flaws could have allowed attackers to control the device

Last month, we asked Amazon what was going to happen when AT&T's planned 3G shutdown in 2022 lands — an important question, as the company's Whispernet-branded 3G connectivity for many Kindle devices would be affected, since it piggybacks on AT&T's network. In some cases, as with particularly old Kindles missing Wi-Fi, this shutdown would mean they'd stop working entirely. While the company wouldn't answer our questions at the time, now it's emailing affected device owners explaining they'll get a $50-70 discount towards a new Kindle and $15-25 in eBook credit, and Amazon tells us that Kindle 1st gen owners are outright getting a free Kindle Oasis.