The new Android 12 Photos widget is slowly rolling out now

By Brad Bennett
mobilesyrup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the new Google Photos widget is the next piece of Google’s ‘Material You‘ design to be released to the public. This new widget only appears for some people with Google Photos version 5.52.0.387241369, but since the update is server-side, not everyone has it. You can still download the APK file here if you want to try.

