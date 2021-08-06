Public comments sought in Lynchburg Police Department reaccreditation
The public is invited to offer comments on the Lynchburg Police Department for its accreditation process next week. The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies requires accredited law enforcement agencies to "comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services," according to a police department news release.newsadvance.com
