Rock Rapids, IA

Rock Rapids Woman Arrested For Felony OWI

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Rapids, Iowa — A Rock Rapids woman ended up in jail on a felony charge following a traffic stop earlier this week. According to court documents, early Tuesday evening a Lyon County Deputy pulled over a car that allegedly failed to stop when turning onto Highway 9 from K52 in eastern Rock Rapids. Records indicate that the deputy ran a driver’s license check on the registered owner of the car, 32-year-old Elizabeth Olson, of Rock Rapids, and discovered her license was suspended.

