CCRI Partners with RIDOH to Host Drive-Through Vaccine Clinics in Warwick and Newport on Saturday

The Community College of Rhode Island will be giving $200 to each student who is vaccinated by August 18. Per the Office of Postsecondary Education and Commissioner Shannon Gilkey, all college students in the state must be vaccinated or have an appropriate exemption prior to returning to campus in the fall. According to Amy Kempe, director of marketing and communications at CCRI, the college anticipates using $2 million in COVID relief funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to support the incentive.