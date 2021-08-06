Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, RI

CCRI Partners with RIDOH to Host Drive-Through Vaccine Clinics in Warwick and Newport on Saturday

johnstonsunrise.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community College of Rhode Island will be giving $200 to each student who is vaccinated by August 18. Per the Office of Postsecondary Education and Commissioner Shannon Gilkey, all college students in the state must be vaccinated or have an appropriate exemption prior to returning to campus in the fall. According to Amy Kempe, director of marketing and communications at CCRI, the college anticipates using $2 million in COVID relief funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to support the incentive.

johnstonsunrise.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Warwick, RI
Health
Newport, RI
Education
Warwick, RI
Education
Newport, RI
Health
Newport, RI
Vaccines
City
Warwick, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Clinics#Ccri Partners#Covid#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy