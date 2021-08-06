Cinnaholic opens their doors in Evanston

Art Encounter announced the addition of four new board members to its Board of Directors, Meleika Gardner, Gail Kahn, Carrie Kane and Ahadi White. Meleika Gardner comes with an entertainment background and a family deep in the art community (artist Fran Joy of Public Art, the Evanston Art Center Exhibition Committee, two terms on the Art Council, and Ra Joy, recently appointed Chief of Staff for the National Endowment of The Arts). As a young woman, she left Evanston for Atlanta, where she began working for the r&b hip hop label LaFace Records, touring the country as a dancer and working with such music producing legends as Dallas Austin. She later ventured to Los Angeles, landing a job with tv/film legend Norman Lear at Concord Music Group in Beverly Hills. She then began freelance casting for indie films in Los Angeles before returning to Evanston. Meleika recently received the Community Leadership Person of The Year award in 2021 from the Evanston Chamber of Commerce for her community engagement work with the social media video platform Evanston Live TV and co-authoring two education bills with State Representative LaShawn K. Ford that were passed March 8, 2021 by Governor J.B. Pritzker.