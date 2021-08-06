Cancel
Today's D Brief: Nimruz falls first in Afghanistan; China is hacking Russia; FBI arrests 'George Washington'; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson
Defense One
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunate new first for Afghanistan: Afghan Taliban fighters reportedly took control of Zaranj, Nimruz province’s capital city, overnight. Nimruz is even farther west than Helmand, which many thought would fall first since the Taliban have been fighting there for several weeks. But unlike Helmand, Nimruz shares a border with Iran, making the capital city of particular value to the group in terms of customs money and logistical strategics, Vanda Felbab-Brown of the Brookings Institution flagged on Twitter.

