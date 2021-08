Jehoshaphat Research’s short report update on Adapthealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO). We are short AHCO and believe that its downside is again around 50%, in large part due to its negative organic growth. However, we no longer have to argue our case with complex arithmetic and assumptions. There is now nothing more to debate – organic growth in both Q1 and Q2 2021 was indeed negative, more than 1,000 basis points below management’s claims. A new SEC filing disclosure confirms it.