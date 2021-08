BERLIN (Reuters) - The development and domestic production of a groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine by German start-up BioNTech could boost economic growth in Europe's largest economy by up to 0.5 percentage points this year, an economist said on Tuesday. The German economy is seen growing by roughly 4% this year following a pandemic-related plunge by 4.6% last year. This means that BionTech and its breakthrough development of a coronavirus vaccine based on mRNA technology could account for roughly an eighth of overall GDP growth in 2021, based on estimates by Sebastian Dullien, head of think tank the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK).