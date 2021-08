This story is part of the Portland Business Journal's annual Forty Under 40 celebration. To view profiles of all the Forty Under 40 honorees, visit the event page. You submitted a photo representing something you love about living in the PNW. Tell us about it. It’s a selfie of my two little brothers, Edwin and Zuriel Resendiz, and me duck hunting near Monroe, Oregon. It was one of the happiest days of my life. At the time, Edwin was active in the U.S. Marine Corps and Zuriel was (and is) a Navy reservist. Due to their service obligations, it’s difficult for all of us to get together, but we got lucky. I value the time we spend together.