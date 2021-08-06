Cancel
Presidential Election

Voting Rights By the Numbers 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voting Rights Act of 1965 was enacted because of voter suppression by state governments, local governments and law enforcement. Over the 56-year period of its existence, it has helped Americans reinforce the citizens right to vote. It addresses the levels of disenfranchisement in existence after ratification of the 15th Amendment to the Constitution.

Congress & CourtsNewsbug.info

Democratic senators prepare for battle on voting-rights bill

Eight senators who caucus with Democrats are revising a sweeping elections-overhaul bill that Republicans blocked in June, with the goal of pushing it to the Senate floor for a procedural vote before leaving town for a summer break. Such a vote would punctuate the late-night vote-a-rama — a series of...
Electionshillrag.com

March for Voting Rights and DC Statehood

On August 28th, March On For Washington and Voting Rights will call for a democracy that exists not only in name, but finally and fully enfranchises people in every corner of this country. The event takes place on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington. Together, marchers will call...
Presidential ElectionFast Company

How this top voting rights activist uses business and data to protect the vote

As the leader of the New Georgia Project, the Stacey Abrams–founded civic engagement organization, and its political action arm, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Nsé Ufot is on a mission not just to enroll new voters in her state, but to turn them into what she calls “super voters”—people who show up for each and every election. Since its founding in 2014, the NGP has helped more than 500,000 young people and people of color register to vote across the state, which tipped Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential race and delivered Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate. Ufot is now working to protect these new voters from efforts to suppress them. When Georgia’s state legislators proposed a restrictive voting law earlier this year, Ufot used social media and a digital billboard campaign to call on Georgia- based businesses such as Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and Home Depot to denounce the bill. After it passed, the NGP joined with two other groups to sue Georgia’s secretary of state for violating the 14th Amendment and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Tour to highlight fight over voting rights in Michigan

DETROIT – Organizations are coming together to spread the word across Michigan on the fight over voting rights. A coalition of organizations across Michigan are working to defend voting rights through the #WeVoteMI Tour. These events will feature speakers from communities, voting rights advocates and local activists who will speak...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Activists call on Portman to support voting rights act

Activists call on Portman to support voting rights act. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Cqm2Ds. Activists call on Portman to support voting rights act. Two dead after multiple car crash in east Columbus. Parents rally outside Dublin school board meeting, ask for mandatory masking. Hilliard school board puts masking decision in hands of...
Presidential ElectionHerald & Review

MARK AHERN: Voting rights just a part of democracy

How many decades of American history have passed and how many bills have been issued so far on this matter? How far have we come as a nation since Joe Biden gave lip service on the subject? Who among the elected really cares that much as long as their political careers are given the best chance to continue among the voting electorate? How many state residents promoted the legislatures who no more care about “secure elections” than fixing the broken party system itself? Let us examine the hypocrisy.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

A Challenged Voting Rights Act Turns 56

Enacted in 1965, the Voting Rights Act has long been hailed as the most successful piece of civil rights legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress. Within just months of its approval, the law enabled hundreds of thousands of disenfranchised African Americans to register to vote, a change so dramatic that one political scientist termed it the "Second Reconstruction."
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Ossoff seeking to codify right to vote in federal law

ATLANTA – The right of Americans to vote in federal elections would be codified in federal law for the first time under legislation introduced this week by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. The Right to Vote Act is aimed at new laws around the country legislatures in Republican-controlled states have passed or considered since last year’s elections, including an election-law overhaul in Georgia that took effect July 1.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

SIUE history professors to host voting rights discussion

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences’ Bryan Jack, PhD, and Erik B. Alexander, PhD, associate professors in the Department of History, will be hosting a panel discussion entitled, “Changing Voting Rights in America,” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. The event will be held in the Madison...
Electionsloc.gov

Bob Moses, Voting Rights Activist

Last Sunday, July 25, a key figure in the history of voting rights and civil rights activism passed away – Robert (Bob) Parris Moses. Bob Moses, a native of New York City, graduated from Harvard with an MA in philosophy in 1957, and was working on a PhD when he had to return home to care for family. He then started teaching mathematics to middle school students at Horace Mann School; during this time he grew more interested in civil rights activism. In July 1960, Moses traveled south with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) to organize attendees for their second conference that coming October in Atlanta. He met Amzie Moore, a native Mississippian, while there, and Moses and Moore planned a voter registration drive for Mississippi. Moses said, “I was taught about the denial of the right to vote behind the Iron Curtain in Europe; I never knew that there was denial of the right to vote behind a Cotton Curtain here in the United States.” Moses returned to Mississippi in summer 1961, and worked to set up a voter registration drive in McComb, Mississippi.
Presidential ElectionHuntsville Item

House quorum break postpones GOP voting bill

Whether 57 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives fleeing to Washington to break quorum to stall a Republican voting bill ever works in the long term, it’s had a large impact in the short term. Among other things, it has precipitated dozens of meetings with members of Congress and...
Congress & CourtsWXIA 11 Alive

Ossoff introduces 'Right to Vote' Act in Senate

ATLANTA — Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced legislation to establish what his office characterized Wednesday as the "first-ever affirmative federal voting rights guarantee." The Georgia senator's office said in a release that the bill would serve to protect people from "laws that make it harder to cast a ballot." One provision...
Presidential ElectionDaily Telegram

Letter: Urge lawmakers to uphold voting rights

Democracy is at stake. Our freedoms start with the right to vote. Restrictive voting is a tactic of authoritarians and is used to hold on to power regardless of cost. Following the 2020 presidential election, restrictive voting laws and proposals have targeted people who are minorities, low income, lack personal transportation … or any thought to vote mainly Democratic.

