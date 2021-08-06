Griffins Players Handing Out Free Bike Helmets Today to Kids

Since most fast food restaurants had to close down their indoor dining last year due to COVID-19, our only option is the drive thru. Some are speedier than others. I have found from personal experience that it takes an average of about 15-20 minutes from the time you get in the drive thru line until you finally get your order at the pick-up window. That seems like a long time for hamburger (I can cook a hamburger from scratch in that amount of time), but restaurants will quickly turn to a shortage of workers for the excuse as to why everything takes so long. It will be interesting to see how these places do once their dining rooms re-open and they have more than just one line of cars ordering meals.