Grand Rapids, MI

Griffins Players Handing Out Free Bike Helmets Today to Kids

 5 days ago
The Grand Rapids Griffins want their young fans to always safe so they do a really cool event a couple times a year to ensure that. Today, August 6th, the Griffins, alongside Safe Kids Greater Grand Rapids, will be hosting "Put a Lid on It" where they will be handing out free bike helmets to kids. The event will take place at the Grand Rapids Public Library on Madison Ave SE. from 2p-3p. 100 helmets will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis to kids between 1 and 12-years-old.

