'Copshop' Trailer Features Gerard Butler as a Professional Hitman Hunting Frank Grillo

There have been a few big name actors come out with lawsuits against some studios in regards to their pay, one big name actor’s lawsuit is in relation to the “Hollywood Accounting” that studios are known to partake in. The big name actor I’m referring to is Gerard Butler. I talked about how I think if stars like him and Scarlett Johansson win, or even make waves with their lawsuits, a wave will commence with actors standing up for their pay. Gerard Butler is the topic of this article though because, although he has this lawsuit, he isn’t sitting still. He has a new action movie he’s starring in called Copshop that just had the trailer drop. And it’s been announced he will still go through with filming another movie for the Has Fallen movie series. But I wanna talk about his new movie that just had the trailer come out. And let me tell ya…this thing is looking like ridiculous action packed good-ness.