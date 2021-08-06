Cancel
'Copshop' Trailer Features Gerard Butler as a Professional Hitman Hunting Frank Grillo

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most people may think of P.S. I Love You or The Phantom of the Opera when they think of Gerard Butler, the majority of his career has been spent playing rough-and-tumble characters — like Terry Sheridan in Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life or Mike Banning in the Has Fallen trilogy, and his upcoming role in Copshop is no different, as teased by the film's trailer. Copshop will premiere in theaters this September.

