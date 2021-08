Meet Me @ the Altar is one of the latest bands to breakthrough amidst the past few years’ revival of 2000s pop-punk. The trio is preparing to release their debut EP Model Citizen via Fueled by Ramen on August 13. They’ve already dropped a couple great tracks, and today they’ve shared another called “Brighter Days (Are Before Us).” The punchy single has an optimistic spirit that things will get better, even if there’s a storm on the horizon. “Time is growth and it has definitely helped me see / That I’ve always had purpose,” goes one standout lyric before Edith Johnson’s vocals burst into the upward-looking chorus.