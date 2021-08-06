Indie Basement (8/6): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more
Happy August! This week in Indie Basement: Ty Segall drops a surprise album and, no surprise, it's great; Liars drop an apple on their best album in a while; Sonny & The Sunsets add pedal steel to great effect on New Day With New Possibilities; San Francisco's indiepop tradition continues with The Umbrellas' debut album; members of Joanna Gruesome form new band The Tubs and release their debut EP; and Jim Noir says you can keep his football but check out his cinematic new mini album.www.brooklynvegan.com
