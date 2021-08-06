Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Indie Basement (8/6): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy August! This week in Indie Basement: Ty Segall drops a surprise album and, no surprise, it's great; Liars drop an apple on their best album in a while; Sonny & The Sunsets add pedal steel to great effect on New Day With New Possibilities; San Francisco's indiepop tradition continues with The Umbrellas' debut album; members of Joanna Gruesome form new band The Tubs and release their debut EP; and Jim Noir says you can keep his football but check out his cinematic new mini album.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Segall
Person
Sarah
Person
Sonny Smith
Person
Erol Alkan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock#Rock Bands#Art Museums#College Rock#Sonny The Sunsets#Tubs#Catbite#Foxing#Basement#Damon Naomi#Chai#Brooklyvegan#Weyes Blood#Specials#Lcd Soundsystem#Dry Cleaning#Harmonizer Studios#Tubeway Army#The Freedom Band#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
Las Vegas, NVbrooklynvegan.com

Psycho Las Vegas: 11 reasons to go to the stacked heavy music fest (updated 2021 lineup included)

There's been a lot of ups and downs on the journey to Psycho Las Vegas, which was supposed to happen in 2020, cancelled for obvious reasons, and then pushed to 2021 but not without multiple lineup changes, including several European bands needing to postpone their sets to 2022. However, Psycho persevered, added some last-minute new names -- including headliners Mastodon, as well as Knocked Loose, Vio-lence, Goatwhore, and Mutoid Man -- and is set to go down August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, with the Psycho Swim pre-fest pool party happening August 19.
Rock Musicthis song is sick

Emerging Indie Rock Group RHNO Share Hazy New Track “Smoke of a Train”

Recipe for immaculate Wednesday morning vibes: make yourself a fresh cup of coffee and hit play on the laid-back new tune “Smoke of a Train” from RHNO. Composed of two Brooklyn based friends Arjun Viswanathan and Kostas Papadopoulos, RHNO aims to be the next Unknown Mortal Orchestra or Mac Demarco. — “Smoke of a Train” really feels like a warm hug or that contented sigh you let out after the first sip of a hot drink. Meandering, vintage treated vocals over hazy guitar chords greet us upon entry. RHNO continues to layer in additional plucky guitar riffs, creating a pleasing chorus of strings. There are muted drums and a bass guitar in the background, but RHNO lets the vocals and guitar dominate to create a warm halo around the track.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Bay Area screamo band Hawak’s debut album ‘Nuoc’

Bay Area screamo band Hawak have released their debut album Nuoc, following a 2018 demo and the release of two of Nuoc's singles back in 2019. The album was recorded with Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Gouge Away, Oathbreaker, etc), and as you'd probably expect from a record done with Jack, it's got a big, clear sound but never at the expense of aggression. The album's got parts that recall harsh '90s screamo, as well as parts that recall the more experimental screamo of bands like City of Caterpillar and Circle Takes the Square. It's got soaring post-rocky parts, Midwest emo noodling, black metal fury, and more. There's a whole lot going on here, and you've been into the recent wave of great new screamo records, you should not miss this one.
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Noveller released new album ‘Aphantasia’ for Bandcamp Friday

Sarah Lipstate has released a new Noveller album, Aphantasia, for today's Bandcamp Friday. She made it during the pandemic at her new Los Angeles home studio after her tour plans as part of Iggy Pop's band were canceled. It features 22 short, compelling soundscapes that range from eerie to playful. "If Arrow was a gripping novel, Aphantasia is a collection of divergent poems," she writes.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

17 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

FULL OF HELL - "INDUSTRIAL MESSIAH COMPLEX" Full of Hell announced a new album, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, and the first single is this chaotic, 90-second offering of death metal-infused hardcore. Read more about it here. -- KAYO DOT - "VOID IN VIRGO (THE NATURE OF SACRIFICE)" Kayo Dot announced...
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn Interview: Kevin Drew On The Making of His New Instrumental Solo Album Influences

In a new interview with mxdwn, Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene discusses the music production app Endlesss he used to write his new solo album Influences, turning to younger generations for inspiration, shutting up during the George Floyd uprisings and reconnecting to the same creative sparks that fueled Broken Social Scene’s debut album over 20 years ago. Drew released Influences July 16 under the name K. D. A. P. on ARTS & CRAFTS.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Mustafa making NYC debut at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity (win tix)

Toronto singer/songwriter Mustafa began breaking through after collaborating with The Weeknd, and he's just as influenced by The Weeknd's airy R&B as he is by folk singers like Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Richie Havens. His music is also highly inspired by his Muslim background, and that all comes through on on his Polaris Prize short-listed debut project When Smoke Rises, which features contributions from Jamie xx, James Blake, Sampha, and Frank Dukes.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: System of a Down / Faith No More, girl in red, The Soul Rebels, Mac Sabbath, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. SYSTEM OF A DOWN / FAITH NO MORE / RUSSIAN CIRCLES. System of a Down have added a few more West Coast dates to their fall tour: Las Vegas on October 15 at T-Mobile Arena, Fresno on October 16 at Save Mart Center, and October 18 at Oakland Arena. Tickets for those go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM Pacific and all date are here.
Musicmusicomh.com

Reissues Round-up: The Beach Boys, Kim Wilde, Habibi Funk, LCD Soundsystem

Hello and welcome to a new monthlyish round-up of (almost) all that’s happening in the world of reissues and compilations. The market for deluxe editions and the like has seen previously thought long-gone albums discover a breath of new life, and barely a week goes by without the announcement of something making a long-awaited debut on vinyl or a box full of newly discovered tracks from the back of pop’s sofa.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

64 Essential Ska Albums from 1964 to Present

Ska is one of the longest-running styles of popular music, and it has a rich history, one that spans over half a century, six continents, and countless examples of cultural exchange. It was born in Jamaica in the 1950s as a mix of American rock and roll, R&B, and jazz with a style of Jamaican folk music known as mento, and it started to gain popularity in other countries in the 1960s, with the success of Millie Small's ska cover of "My Boy Lollipop" in 1964, the ska showcase at New York City's World's Fair that same year, and the influence on international superstars like The Beatles, who pulled influence from ska on the middle 8 of 1964's "I Call Your Name" and had a ska-infused hit with "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" in 1968. (If you don't believe me, there's an interview with John Lennon where he talks about the influence of ska.)
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Joey Cape’s (Lagwagon) somber new album ‘A Good Year To Forget’

2020 was a tough year for a lot of us, including Lagwagon and Bad Astronaut frontman Joey Cape, who named his new solo album A Good Year To Forget. On top of the mass frustration and anxiety that most people faced last year, Joey also lost his father, separated from his wife of 20 years, contracted COVID, and was forced to move back into his parents' home. That's reflected in the somber tone of A Good Year To Forget, which features little more than Joey's voice, acoustic guitar, and some minimal embellishments.
California Statebrooklynvegan.com

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine share “Back to Oz” & “Fictional California” from new LP

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine are releasing their film-inspired new collaborative album, A Beginner's Mind, on September 24 via Asthmatic Kitty, and they've shared a pair of new singles. Like "Reach Out" and "Olympus," "Back to Oz" and "Fictional California" are each based on a film, in this case two poorly received sequels: 1985's Wizard of Oz sequel Return to Oz, and 2004's direct-to-video Bring It On Again. Both are delicate, folky tracks, and you can stream both below. UPDATE: There's also an animated video for "Back to Oz," which you can watch below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Le Ren announces debut album, ‘Leftovers,’ shares “Dyan”

Montreal-based singer-songwriter Le Ren, aka Lauren Spear, has announced her debut album, Leftovers, which will be out via Secretly Canadian on October 15. “When I think of leftovers, I think of things that have been cast aside,” she says. “When they’re picked back up or remembered, they can be repurposed… Leftovers came to mean a collection of feelings and moments of the past that still remain relevant to my present.” Le Ren made the album with producer Chris Cohen and it features contributions from Big Thief's Buck Meek (who she's collaborated with before), Tenci and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy