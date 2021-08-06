How 'Diamonds Are Forever' Was an Early Example of Franchise Course Correction Gone Wrong
In the Internet age, movie fans have more opportunity than ever to voice their grievances. While many highly anticipated films generate “fan backlash,” some franchises completely changed directions after an outcry of outspoken fan complaints. Accommodating them is often a detriment to the narrative direction. A film as bold and inventive as The Last Jedi received a safe, dull follow up in The Rise of Skywalker after a vocal group of fans bombarded Lucasfilm with criticism. However, angry fans causing a franchise to course correct didn’t only just emerge thanks to social media.collider.com
