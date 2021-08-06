Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How 'Diamonds Are Forever' Was an Early Example of Franchise Course Correction Gone Wrong

By Liam Gaughan
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Internet age, movie fans have more opportunity than ever to voice their grievances. While many highly anticipated films generate “fan backlash,” some franchises completely changed directions after an outcry of outspoken fan complaints. Accommodating them is often a detriment to the narrative direction. A film as bold and inventive as The Last Jedi received a safe, dull follow up in The Rise of Skywalker after a vocal group of fans bombarded Lucasfilm with criticism. However, angry fans causing a franchise to course correct didn’t only just emerge thanks to social media.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
George Lazenby
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Gene Siskel
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Christopher Walken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds Are Forever#Franchises#The Last Jedi#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesNo Film School

The ‘True Romance’ Script Is the Blueprint for All of Tarantino’s Films

Quentin Tarantino’s script for True Romance holds important reference points for all of his work in the past 30 years. It is hard to imagine the world without the humor and violence of Quentin Tarantino. All of his stories dive into niche genres and are deeply influenced by pop culture, alternate histories, and the visual dynamics of neo-noir. There is no denying that there is something special to Tarantino's screenwriting abilities, yet even the great creator himself isn't immune to following some tropes.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dave Bautista promises Knives Out 2 is better than the original

Dave Bautista is priming audiences for Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel, teasing the follow-up to the 2019 hit is going to be much better than Knives Out. Chatting to People, the Marvel hero said: "I really think it's going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I'm always afraid to say that because I don't want anybody to get offended saying that we're going to be better, but I really do think this."
MoviesTVOvermind

The 10 Best Action Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Are you seeking thrilling and explosive entertainment at the comfort of your couch? Or maybe you want to watch something that will fuel your adrenaline rush? Netflix offers you a long list of action films from all over the world. Whether you’re looking to enjoy your free time, or you want to take your new home theatre on a test drive, we got you. These are the best action movies on Netflix you can watch right now.
MoviesEsquire

Tom Hardy in Pieces: An Encounter With a Singular Movie Star in One Winnebago and Five Parts

Tom Hardy’s trailer is stationed in the carpark of a film studio on the outskirts of Cardiff. It’s one of the flashier kind, with a kitchenette and seated area and some other rooms at the back I don’t see which presumably contain a toilet and a bed or, I don’t know, chaise longue. The seated area has a wipe-clean, upholstered bench down one side, which I’m sitting on, and a white leatherette armchair in the opposite corner which, it must be said, has the slight quality of a throne. There are letterbox windows high up on either side, a flat screen TV on the wall, and a strange mirrored panel in the ceiling. There is a bag of sweets on the table by the chair, and some bumper packs of chewing gum, and no other notable items to report besides a dog bed and two dog bowls on the floor, which have a blingy, coppery finish that draws the eye.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Forever Purge’ on VOD, in Which the Franchise Trudges on, Maybe Even Beyond the Confines of its Concept

Now on VOD, The Forever Purge is a title that sounds like a threat. For a while, franchise creator James DeMonaco said this, the fifth film in the Purge series was going to be the last, which makes sense, since it ups the conceptual ante by making the 12-hour lawless free-for-all an open-ended killathon. That’s a major problem. Think about it: if Murder Christmas was every day, would Murder Christmas still be such a special occasion? But fear not, devoted Purgies — DeMonaco reversed course, and recently confirmed that he’s writing himself out of a corner and working on a sixth movie. The series will truly never ever end! But let’s get back to the task at hand here: The Forever Purge ropes in The Secret: Dare to Dream star Josh Lucas and Army of the Dead’s Ana de la Reguera to anchor the cast, and hands the reins to first-time feature director Everardo Gout for what’s sure to be a delightful analysis of the state of American social politics. Now let’s see if this stuff sticks to our ribs.
Moviesthatshelf.com

What If…? Review: Fall in Love with the MCU All Over Again

No movie franchise has ever dominated Hollywood like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s a grand statement, I know, but the numbers speak for themselves. Since the MCU’s 2008 debut, it’s earned nearly $9 billion at the box office, leaving legendary series like Star Wars ($5 billion), Harry Potter ($2.8 billion), and James Bond ($2.1 billion) in its dust.
MoviesEsquire

Who Wants Venom and Spider-Man to Be in a Movie Together? Tom Hardy for One

Any film fans feverishly awaiting news of a Venom and Spider-Man crossover movie can consider their sweaty brows mopped by comments from the main symbiote himself, Tom Hardy, in his current exclusive interview and cover shoot for Esquire. It seems the star of the imminent Venom: Let There Be Carnage is keen on the idea too – more than keen, in fact – as he told us during an interview in Cardiff in late July, although he expressed his interest in the idea in his own inimitable way.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 93.1

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Involved Gangsters and Time Travel

It’s going to go down in history as one of the great Hollywood what ifs: What would Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie look like. Tarantino teased the film for years, and worked on the screenplay with The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith. But eventually, as often happens with Tarantino projects he considers but doesn’t personally start from scratch, it just kind of fell apart. Paramount has since moved in another direction with the big-screen Star Trek franchise. (Actually, they’ve moved in another another direction, as their first concept after Tarantino with Fargo creator Noah Hawley also fell apart.)
CelebritiesCollider

Jennifer Lawrence to Play Super-Agent Sue Mengers in Biopic That Has Streamers Ready to Make a Deal

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is poised to play famed Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers in a biopic that has sparked a bidding war between Apple and Netflix. Puck's Matt Belloni broke the story in his recent newsletter, reporting that Paolo Sorrentino (The Young Pope) is attached to direct from a script by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan, the latter of whom previously turned Mengers' colorful life into a stage play starring the great Bette Midler.
MoviesCollider

Taika Waititi Teases His 'Star Wars' Movie: "It Feels Very Me"

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away — is there anything writer-director Taika Waititi can’t do? It was announced last year that Waititi would be writing and directing an untitled Star Wars feature film for Lucasfilm, one of many post-sequel trilogy projects in the works, and now, he’s finally given us the briefest glimpse into his work on the film.
Music/Film

Queen “Looking at Ideas” for a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel

Curly-haired Queen guitarist Brian May has changed his tune on the possibility of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel. According to him, the band is now “looking at ideas” for one. IndieWire notes that May, portrayed by actor Gwilym Lee in Bohemian Rhapsody, seemed to shoot down the likelihood of a sequel when speaking to Rolling Stone last summer:
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Tom Hanks Joins Wes Anderson’s Next Movie, Nicholas Hoult to Star in ‘Dracula’ Spin-Off ‘Renfield’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Wes Anderson to direct Tom Hanks: The next Wes Anderson feature, which is still untitled and only known as his “Spain movie,” has mostly been rounding up the usual Anderson players, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody. According to The Hollywood Reporter, someone new to the troupe is coming on board: Tom Hanks. The Oscar-winning actor has never worked with Anderson, nor has he ever acted alongside the other three. Reportedly, his part could be small in the movie, but it’s enough to be a noteworthy change of scene for both the performer and the filmmaker. Anderson’s delayed latest work, The French Dispatch, hits theaters this fall with Murray, Swinton and Brody co-starring.
MoviesCollider

'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Teaser for Nicolas Cage's Post-Apocalyptic Movie Released Ahead of Trailer Tomorrow

A new teaser for Prisoners of the Ghostland promises a full trailer is on the way tomorrow, August 11. Unfortunately, the short teaser only reveals a few frames of Nicolas Cage's Hero, a leather-clad post-apocalyptic cowboy-samurai fighting his way through a ghost-infested wasteland. Honestly, does anyone needs any other reason to watch this movie? RLJE Films will release Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy