How 'Diamonds Are Forever' Was an Early Example of Franchise Course Correction Gone Wrong

Now on VOD, The Forever Purge is a title that sounds like a threat. For a while, franchise creator James DeMonaco said this, the fifth film in the Purge series was going to be the last, which makes sense, since it ups the conceptual ante by making the 12-hour lawless free-for-all an open-ended killathon. That’s a major problem. Think about it: if Murder Christmas was every day, would Murder Christmas still be such a special occasion? But fear not, devoted Purgies — DeMonaco reversed course, and recently confirmed that he’s writing himself out of a corner and working on a sixth movie. The series will truly never ever end! But let’s get back to the task at hand here: The Forever Purge ropes in The Secret: Dare to Dream star Josh Lucas and Army of the Dead’s Ana de la Reguera to anchor the cast, and hands the reins to first-time feature director Everardo Gout for what’s sure to be a delightful analysis of the state of American social politics. Now let’s see if this stuff sticks to our ribs.