Sébastien Léger has spent the last two decades pioneering various genres across the electronic music spectrum before finding his home in the melodic arena he now sits in. After making his iconic Cercle debut at the Great Pyramids of Giza, he’s been riding a mountain of momentum into this year. Today, he’s teamed up with the legendary label, All Day I Dream, for the release of his next EP Feel, showcasing his continued effort to step outside the traditional confines of deep and melodic house.