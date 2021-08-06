Cancel
Johnjay and Rich

RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Dishwasher

Johnjay and Rich
 5 days ago
SAVING TIME... this will save a lot. IF YOU’RE JUST USING YOUR DISHWASHER TO WASH DISHES…. According to the CEO of THE CLEANING AUTHORITY. “Some other things you can wash safely in the dishwasher (and therefore save some time on hand-cleaning) include rubber flip-flops, canvas sneakers and baseball caps, makeup brushes, non-electrical plastic and rubber kids’ toys, contacts cases, mouth guards, hair brushes and combs, shower heads, refrigerator shelves and plastic and metal garden tools. You can wash these items together, but I wouldn't recommend combining them with dishes to reduce the chance of any lingering food bits getting stuck in the items. Simply rinse the items off and run them through the normal cycle to clean quickly and efficiently,” she explains.

Johnjay and Rich

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com
