Victoria Justice and Adam Demos are teaming up for a new Netflix romcom, set to film on location in Queensland, Australia. In the film, Justice stars as a hard-driving L.A. wine-company exec who, in order to land a major client, travels to an Australian sheep station where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local. The as-yet-untitled movie will be directed by Stuart McDonald (“Summer Heights High,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), from a script by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, who previously worked with Demos on 2019’s “Falling Inn Love,” which also starred Christina Milian. The project is produced...