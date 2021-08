We all want to know what’s to come in the future, but for local musician and artist Lucidbeaming and photographer Joshua Curry, the future is now, right here in San Jose. This Friday, the pair team up for a three-hour long public art experience focusing on the psychedelic and intergalactic of the world around us. The free exhibit at Art Ark Gallery will feature holographic collage, video, photography, generative and sound art, and give us all the look toward the year 3001 we’ve been waiting for. A perfect night on the town as we propel ever further through time.