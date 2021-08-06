Will Streaming TV Usage Equal Linear TV By Next Year?

While determining the overall best streaming service is next to impossible considering each offers different content, there is a clear list of leaders you should examine before deciding which service(s) to subscribe to. Streaming services offer low-cost alternatives to regular cable, typically with a growing selection of TV shows and movies. For years, Netflix and Hulu dominated the streaming space, but the market has grown far more crowded, with services like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and plenty more entering the ring. This can make your choice of subscriptions challenging. Throw in the fact that there are also live TV streaming services, and you have a lot to choose from. We've narrowed down the list of competitors to 14 streaming services that we think are worth your money.