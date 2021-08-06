Cancel
Will Streaming TV Usage Equal Linear TV By Next Year?

 5 days ago

Some think digital streaming apps are not changing the game quickly. Streaming usage is growing so fast that NBC believes it could equal linear TV usage sometime in late 2022. At an industry event, Krishan Bhatia, president/Chief Business Officer for global advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal, said it sees TV consumers spending 70% of their time with linear TV and 30% with digital video (including streaming digital). A year and half from now NBC says it’ll be 50-50.

