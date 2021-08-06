Stetson, in attempt to vaccinate more students, awards 2 full scholarships

When Joshua Sanchez, a Stetson University senior from Orlando, received a COVID-19 vaccine, he did so with his family — especially his grandmother — in mind. "I'm going to be making a commute back and forth, and I just don't want to put her at risk," Sanchez said minutes before learning he was one of two grand-prize winners of a contest aimed at raising the percentage of Stetson students who've been vaccinated against the coronavirus.