A day that started with Jeremy Chinn bounding onto the practice field dubbing today "real football day," ended with a player in an ambulance, and another off the roster. The headline out of today's practice was Keith Kirkwood leaving on a stretcher after a big hit from J.T. Ibe. Ibe was released immediately after practice following the incident. Head coach Matt Rhule was quick to move on from the situation in his post-practice media availability, but he did have a few things to say about the Panthers' first day in full pads.