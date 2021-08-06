Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Gutowski can address regional climate change in response to international climate change report

By Iowa State University
Newswise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Gutowski, a professor of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State University, is a lead author of Chapter 10, "Linking global to regional climate change," of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, expected to be released on August 9. (https://www.ipcc.ch/2021/08/05/press-conference-details-wgi-ar6/) Gutowski has studied regional climate...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Global Climate Change#Ge#Iowa State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPhys.org

IPCC Report: Climate change is happening here and now

Climate researcher Sonia Seneviratne contributed to the latest assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). As she highlights here, the new report clearly demonstrates that we can't afford to lose any more time when it comes to climate change. The Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel...
Environmentgentside.co.uk

Climate Change Report a ‘Code Red For Humanity’

The groundbreaking report carried out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that extreme weather events associated with global warming such as droughts, wildfires, flooding and intense heatwaves will soon reach new levels, as the key temperature limit could be broken in just a decade. This year’s...
Environmentgisuser.com

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying – IPCC

GENEVA, Aug 9 – Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released today. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of...
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

Address climate change, continue improving the environment

Walking and biking are important exercises for me. My route often includes Lincoln Parkway between Linden St. N and Cannon Valley Drive. The proposed plat for the Paulson property will drastically change the area in a negative way. There will be increased traffic and turn a fairly quiet residential area into one much busier and less safe.
Agriculturecapradio.org

What The U.S. Can Do About The Dire Climate Change Report

The United Nations just released its landmark climate report, urging countries to urgently cut their greenhouse gas emissions or else face catastrophic consequences. So what exactly should the Biden administration do?. Climate scientist Allison Crimmins heads the National Climate Assessment, a government report that evaluates how the U.S. is doing...
EnvironmentKULR8

IPCC climate report: Profound changes are underway in Earth's oceans and ice – a lead author explains what the warnings mean

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Humans are unequivocally warming the planet, and that’s triggering rapid changes in the atmosphere, oceans and polar regions, and increasing extreme weather around the world, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns in a new report.
Greta ThunbergPosted by
Well+Good

A New Report Confirms That Humans Fuel Climate Change. And That Only Humans Can Stop It.

We are to blame for an “unprecedented” pace in greenhouse gas production—and if we don't do something about it, the planet and all of its occupants will suffer the consequences. In October 2019, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that humans have already caused the Earth’s global average temperature to increase 1°C over pre-industrial levels (which includes the years between 1850 and 1900). And that meant that the increase would continue unless further action led to a reversal.
Environmentpinalcentral.com

UA professor lead author of dire UN report on climate change

TUCSON — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, has released the first of three climate reports expected in the coming months, and a University of Arizona faculty member is a lead author. Department of Geosciences associate professor Jessica Tierney is one of about 20 U.S. authors on the...
Anchorage Daily News

Together we can ensure a faster, targeted response to climate change

Alaskans are well acquainted with rapid change — from our weather and climate to the ever-changing response by communities and industry to economic, policy and environmental shifts. We’re seeing statewide temperatures climb three to four degrees Fahrenheit higher than they were a lifetime ago, and our warming oceans are affecting fish, seabirds, marine mammals and those who rely on them for food or work. Also in constant flux are the state’s economic drivers and energy options, such as the ups and downs of the natural resource industry or emerging opportunities in the renewable energy and climate change mitigation sector. To make informed decisions that will enable us to cope with these shifts, Alaska needs research that is nimble, timely, and addresses our state’s unique priorities and changes.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters: No time to waste in addressing climate change

Having just read, “ ‘Code red’ report on warming calls for urgent action” (Aug. 8), I should probably wait until I calm down a bit to write. On the other hand, we’ve officially blown it. After former Vice President Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” brought global warming to our attention, how did we respond?
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

U.N. report on climate change paint sobering picture

A new report on climate change from the United Nations says the world will reach a threshold temperature earlier than expected. Tim Boyum talks with N.C. State Climatologist Dr. Kathie Dello and Prof. Jackson Ewing of Duke University about the implications of the report.
Environmentsunset.com

Comprehensive Climate Change Report Urges Immediate Action

Climate scientists from 66 different countries cited nearly 14,000 studies in the 4,000-page report. One of the most extensive climate reports ever conducted is painting a dire picture of humanity’s “unequivocal” damage unleashed upon the Earth, and few places are bearing the brunt of that industrial deterioration more than the West.
Washington Post

Climate science may change minds. Climate sadness can change hearts.

The other night I made my 4-year-old son cry. That’s not all that uncommon, as most parents know. I routinely bring out the tears by telling him that we won’t buy Hot Wheels cars every day or that he can’t have ice cream for breakfast. But this time was different. This time, the emotions swelled because I served him dinner on disposable dishware. “Mom, we can’t reuse or recycle this plate!” His disgust, fear and sadness were real and raw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy