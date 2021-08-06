Gutowski can address regional climate change in response to international climate change report
William Gutowski, a professor of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State University, is a lead author of Chapter 10, "Linking global to regional climate change," of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, expected to be released on August 9. (https://www.ipcc.ch/2021/08/05/press-conference-details-wgi-ar6/) Gutowski has studied regional climate...www.newswise.com
