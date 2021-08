If you are looking for ways to enhance your gameplay, these Mini Motorways tips will certainly turn out to be essential for you!. Mini Motorways is one of the most relaxing and engaging games I've ever played with such a slow pace. It's essentially Civilization with roads instead of cultures, and it's excellent. All you really need to do is join together roads so cars can get where they are going. How did cars get to their homes before roads were put in place? I have no idea, but you really have to just ignore small things like that.