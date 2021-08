Blockchain, the technology that allows digital assets to be stored securely in an incorruptible and verifiable chain of transactions, is one of today's hottest topics. It’s also one of the most confusing terms thrown around these days. Understanding how blockchain works may seem a bit more difficult than just logging in and transferring your cryptocurrencies when it comes to your cryptocurrency wallet. Fortunately, this article will be breaking down what a Merkle tree is in the context of blockchain so you can finally understand just how blockchain stores data securely using timestamps for verification.