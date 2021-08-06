Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: Animated ‘Vivo’ musical hits a few flat notes, but Lin-Manuel Miranda helps it sing

By MICHAEL ORDOÑA
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Vivo is not a monkey, but a kinkajou, which is not a primate but in the same family as raccoons. For the purposes of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-infused animated musical “Vivo,” he’s very monkey-like and very cute. And very musical. His story however ... is a mixed bag. Vivo (voiced and...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Animated Film#Musicals#Cuban#Mpaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Miami, FLVulture

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Furry Booty Is Going to Miami in the Vivo Trailer

¡Vamos! Lin-Manuel Miranda is a cherubic li’l mammal with a penchant for reuniting lost loves in the official trailer for Vivo, which follows a kinkajou (a rainforest animal also known as a “honey bear,” not to be confused with the honey badger who doesn’t give a shit) who travels from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a romantic song on behalf of his owner and mentor. (Can you blame the guy for trying? The chanteuse is voiced by Gloria Estefan.) It’s so adorable that we don’t even want to mention the concept of FedEx. Along the way, Vivo also joins forces with a local tween, where they pretty much sing and dance their way around the Florida city. Miranda wrote several original songs for the film, which sadly don’t include an updated mix of “Miami” and “And the Beat Goes On.” Netflix will release Vivo on August 6.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Netflix's Animated Musical Vivo Normalizes Latinx Representation For Us All

"I like the girl and the monkey the best," says my 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter after watching Vivo. The latest film from In the Heights creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes follows a kinkajou or Latin American "honey bear" named Vivo on his quest to complete the dying wish of his first human friend, Andrés. Along the way, he reluctantly teams up with Andrés' grand-niece Gaby, a purple-haired misfit and the girl my daughter particularly liked. And she's not wrong to zero in on these two — their developing friendship is particularly sweet and poignant.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Vivo’ Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Is A Singing Honey Bear On A Mission Of Love

Need a catchy tune? Just call Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Hamilton and In the Heights creator is back on the screen, this time as you’ve never seen him before, in Netflix’s animated Vivo. The film stars Miranda as a kinkajou, which may sound like a giant Japanese monster, but is actually a mammal referred to as a “honey bear.”
Moviesthespool.net

Vivo is a decent tune when it’s not riffing on smarter animated musicals

Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts a fun but occasionally frenetic and overly busy cartoon musical. Vivo, the third Sony Pictures Animation film on Netflix this year, certainly opens on a promising note. We get a full scope of a pristine, modern Cuban setting, awash in warm, vibrant colors and a more textured approach to characters compared to their previous, still-admirable effort, Wish Dragon, though still a milestone away from The Mitchells vs. the Machines, one of the best movies of the entire year. Then, well, Lin-Manuel Miranda starts rapping.
Movies/Film

‘Vivo’ Review: A Charming Animated Film That Doesn’t Hit The High Notes

Watching the new animated film Vivo inspires two thoughts, one of which is far less controversial than the other. The first is that timing really is everything. This Latin American animated musical about the power of any one song was apparently pitched over a decade ago, but coming a few years after Pixar’s Coco means that Vivo feels unfortunately like a very slow runner-up to a creative arms race.
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Listen to a New Lin-Manuel Miranda Original Song from Vivo, Performed by Gloria Estefan

Get ready to dance! A new Lin-Manuel Miranda original song from Vivo, Netflix's upcoming movie musical that stars Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, FYI) on a quest to deliver a love song, has been released ahead of the film's August 6 premiere. The song, "Inside Your Heart," is performed by Gloria Estefan, who lends her voice to the film along with Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes and more. Miranda wrote several new songs for the movie musical, including "Keep the Beat” and “My Own Drum (Remix).” Miranda, who is already a Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner, could earn an Oscar and become an EGOT thanks to these songs, In the Heights, and Miranda's upcoming directorial debut Tick, Tick... BOOM!. Check out the teaser for Inside Your Heart" below to learn about the heart of Vivo.
MoviesPolygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a talking, singing kinkajou on a mission

Netflix and Sony Animation’s newest animated film is a musical, magical adventure following a talking kinkajou named Vivo (voiced by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda), who journeys from Havana to Miami to deliver a love letter (in song form!) from his owner Andrés (Juan De Marcos) to singer Marta (Gloria Estefan).
TV & Videosnewstalk987.com

‘Vivo’ gets Lin-Manuel Miranda animated again in a sweet if slight adventure

After putting the wind in “Moana‘s” sails with his music and lyrics, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings his stage-honed chops to another animated movie in “Vivo,” a sweet if slight love story built around an inordinately resourceful kinkajou. Premiering on Netflix, Miranda’s songs elevate a small-boned effort — call it cute, without that being pejorative — with an unabashedly romantic streak.
Moviessaportareport.com

‘In the Heights’ – a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical full of charm

Okay, as someone more into Wuthering Heights than Washington Heights, I’m hardly the target audience for “In the Heights,” the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-“Hamilton” 2008 Tony-winner. Still, it’s difficult to resist a picture that makes up in energy and charm what it lacks in depth and originality. Set...
TV & VideosPolygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Vivo can’t escape the shadow of Hamilton, even with astounding animation

Netflix’s animated adventure Vivo has a weird origin story. Lin-Manuel Miranda originally pitched the movie to DreamWorks in 2010, before his Hamilton days. The project ended up at Sony Animation, where it was fast-tracked and fine-tuned with High School Musical screenwriter Peter Barsocchini. Slated for a 2020 theatrical release, Vivo was eventually shifted to 2021, then sold off to Netflix, where it’s finally available to stream.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Friday: We get a new animated film from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.
CelebritiesThe Sanford Herald

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
TV & VideosDecider

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Tug On Your Heart Strings in Netflix’s ‘Vivo’

If you don’t know what a kinkajou is, don’t worry, Lin-Manuel Miranda has a rap for that in his new animated movie Vivo, which began streaming on Netflix today. While the character that Miranda voices may look like a cute little monkey, a kinkajou is not, technically, a primate. Rather, kinkajous are tropical rainforest mammals more closely related to a raccoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy