See Team USA wrestler Gable Steveson shockingly win gold in the final seconds

I’m going to admit right up front that my knowledge of the rules of Olympic wrestling is very much lacking.

What I can tell you is this: Heavyweight Gable Steveson was facing Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the gold medal match of the men’s freestyle 125kg. Steveson was down 8-5 with 13 seconds to go, but he got two points with around eight seconds left.

Then? Just before the buzzer sounded to end the match, Steveson got two more points on a takedown, giving him a 9-8 victory and the gold for Team USA. That’s one of the wildest buzzer-beaters I’ve ever seen in any sport.

Check this out:

And check out the reaction from his family in Minnesota:

Finally, finish it off with a backflip:

Just incredible.

