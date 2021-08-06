Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

See Team USA wrestler Gable Steveson shockingly win gold in the final seconds

By Charles Curtis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7299_0bJucwil00

I’m going to admit right up front that my knowledge of the rules of Olympic wrestling is very much lacking.

What I can tell you is this: Heavyweight Gable Steveson was facing Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the gold medal match of the men’s freestyle 125kg. Steveson was down 8-5 with 13 seconds to go, but he got two points with around eight seconds left.

Then? Just before the buzzer sounded to end the match, Steveson got two more points on a takedown, giving him a 9-8 victory and the gold for Team USA. That’s one of the wildest buzzer-beaters I’ve ever seen in any sport.

Check this out:

And check out the reaction from his family in Minnesota:

Finally, finish it off with a backflip:

Just incredible.

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovMBB_0bJucwil00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Petriashvili
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Wrestler#Combat#Team Usa#Tokyoolympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsKVUE

Current, former Longhorns take home 9 total Olympic medals, including 5 gold

AUSTIN, Texas — Team USA won the most total medals, including the most gold medals, at the Tokyo Olympics – and some of those went to current and former Texas Longhorns!. According to the school, current and former University of Texas student-athletes accounted for a total of nine medals during these games, including five gold, three silver and one bronze. Seven out of the nine medals were won for Team USA.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.
Houston, TXtheboxhouston.com

Meet The Houston Olympians Who Made History At The Tokyo Games

The Olympics are officially a wrap and Houston showed up and showed out in numerous events. From track & field bringing home an assortment of gold, silver and bronze medals to Olympic history made on the mat and further dominance on the basketball court, the H was more than represented.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another Former Champion Makes AEW Debut (Mild Spoiler)

Welcome? The wrestling world is changing as all kinds of moves have been made in recent months. Most of these changes are what you would expect as wrestlers move to and from WWE and AEW, but there are other promotions out there as well. Sometimes a wrestler is going to leave one of the smaller promotions and head up to the bigger time, which seems to be the case again.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Gallery: Athing Mu welcomed home from Tokyo Olympics

A crowd gathered at Easterwood Airport in College Station on Monday to welcome Athing Mu home from the Tokyo Olympics. The Aggie won two gold medals for Team USA in the women’s 800-meter dash and 4x400 relay. To see video of Mu returning home, visit TheEagle.com.
SportsHelloGiggles

Team USA Gymnast Jade Carey Wins Gold in Olympics Floor Finals

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal—gold for her impressive individual floor exercise final at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey was the only U.S. competitor in this final after Simone Biles opted out to work on her mental health, but the pressure of being the only gymnast defending the U.S. looked nonexistent as Carey effortlessly tumbled her way to a score of 14.366 on August 2nd.
Minnesota StateNCAA.com

We're following Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson at the 2020 Olympics

QUARTERFINALS: Gable Steveson (United States) vs. Taha Akgul (Turkey) Sporting the blue United States singlet, Steveson greeted his opponent on the met and immediately started going to work with an early takedown in the first 20 seconds of the match. He looked for exposure points, didn't get them, went to neutral, and was immediately back on the mat after scoring another takedown. Neutral. Takedown. Neutral. Steveson is here to put on a clicic. There's no fear in his eyes, as he finds his move over and over again. One more takedown at the end of the second minute gave Steveson the tech.
Combat Sportsgopherhole.com

Gable Steveson’s path to a gold medal

Aug. 4, 2021: Minnesota’s own and 2021 NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion Gable Steveson officially begins his pursuit of a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday night. –> Follow @Tony Liebert on Twitter. Gophers’ heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson officially begins his pursuit of a gold medal in the men’s freestyle...
Combat SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Team USA Wrestler Says ‘Love Representing the US’ Draped in American Flag After Winning Gold

US wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock was overcome with patriotic pride after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday. In a press conference after she beat Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu in the 68kg freestyle wrestling event, the 28-year-old, draped in the American flag, was asked what it feels like to wrestle for her country at the Olympics.
BasketballPosted by
Daily Mail

Red-hot Kevin Durant fires Team USA into the men's Olympic basketball final and the chance of a fourth consecutive gold medal - despite Australia taking a shock 15-point lead in the second quarter

Kevin Durant and Team USA trounced Australia on Thursday in the men's basketball semifinals to move into the finals and just one victory away from a fourth straight gold in the Olympics. An inspired Durant scored 23 points while Devin Booker added 20 as the US avenged a shock defeat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy