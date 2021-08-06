Cancel
Soccer

See the super-dramatic ending to Olympics women's soccer with Canada's winning penalty kick

By Charles Curtis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cUR9_0bJub9xY00

Canada and Sweden took their Olympic gold-medal women’s soccer contest to penalty kicks on Friday.

And what transpired was as dramatic of a soccer game ending as you’ll ever see.

There were saves by the respective goalkeepers — Stephanie Labbe for Canada and Hedvig Lindahl for Sweden — and kicks that hit the crossbar, the post and one that went completely over the net.

And with the kicks going to sudden death, Labbe made a save. It was up to Julia Grosso to win it. Lindahl guessed exactly right on where the kick was going … but the ball went off her hands and in for gold.

What a moment for Canada … and heartbreak for Sweden.

Here's the gold-medal winner

Unbelievable.

What a shootout

SUCH DRAMA.

A big celebration for Canada ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ob0OX_0bJub9xY00
 (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kd1Yl_0bJub9xY00
(Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1rEk_0bJub9xY00
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) 

... and look at how close it was to being saved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8FRD_0bJub9xY00
Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports 

