See the super-dramatic ending to Olympics women's soccer with Canada's winning penalty kick
Canada and Sweden took their Olympic gold-medal women’s soccer contest to penalty kicks on Friday.
And what transpired was as dramatic of a soccer game ending as you’ll ever see.
There were saves by the respective goalkeepers — Stephanie Labbe for Canada and Hedvig Lindahl for Sweden — and kicks that hit the crossbar, the post and one that went completely over the net.
And with the kicks going to sudden death, Labbe made a save. It was up to Julia Grosso to win it. Lindahl guessed exactly right on where the kick was going … but the ball went off her hands and in for gold.
What a moment for Canada … and heartbreak for Sweden.
Here's the gold-medal winner
Unbelievable.
What a shootout
SUCH DRAMA.
Comments / 0