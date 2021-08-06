Nécessaire’s Body Serum Is an Ultra-Hydrating Alternative to Lotion

Gentlemen, it is time to get serious about your body wash. In the summertime, as the temperature rises and the humidity soaks your shirts, you begin to reach the limits of what your trusty bar of soap can handle. That beleaguered, slimy boi in your shower caddy leaves your skin dry, unless it’s a moisturizing bar, in which case you just feel slippery all day. For the problem areas, an Irish Spring does the trick, but for the rest of the body, you need something more. You want to reach for a body wash, but the men’s scents of a Dial or an Old Spice are too vague: they’re so afraid of scaring a man off with talk of floral notes that they go by Clean or Fresh or Swagger. (Or there’s Axe, which has fragrances like Phoenix or Anarchy or Dark Temptation, in case you want to smell like a Slipknot album.)