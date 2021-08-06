Nécessaire’s Body Serum Is an Ultra-Hydrating Alternative to Lotion
This lightweight, unscented gel is the perfect way to moisturize on hot summer days. When it comes to selecting a body moisturizer, I have two main criteria: First, and most important, it can’t leave me feeling sticky or greasy. I cringe just thinking about the feeling of pulling on a pair of pants and having them cling to my lotion-y legs. Especially when it’s hot out. Second, no scent. I’m big on keeping it neutral most days—and when I do wear perfume, I’d rather it shine on its own, uninterrupted.www.wmagazine.com
