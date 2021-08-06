Cancel
Danville, VA

Danville Boys, Girls Club holds faith-based back to school event

chathamstartribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Va. — On Thursday, July 29, The Boys and Girls Club of Danville held a special back to school event for the local children. Event organizer Joy Harper and primary sponsor William Jones II, along with other community leaders and local entrepreneurs, gave motivational speeches, free backpacks filled with school supplies and fresh haircuts. The event held an emphasis on Christian values and importance of getting an education.

www.chathamstartribune.com

Comments / 1

