Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

Empowerment, skills program cuts ribbon in Danville

By Kacey Martin - Star-Tribune Intern
chathamstartribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Va. — There is a new opportunity for those seeking employment in Danville to obtain specialized, highly marketable skills in painting or carpentry. The SPM Empowerment & Skills Apprenticeship Program is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) training program designed “to give women and men an opportunity to learn a trade. While learning, they become self-sufficient while being able to provide for their families,” according to the mission statement.

www.chathamstartribune.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Ribbon Cutting#Dan River High School#Osha#Spm#Danville Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 4

Community Policy