Empowerment, skills program cuts ribbon in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. — There is a new opportunity for those seeking employment in Danville to obtain specialized, highly marketable skills in painting or carpentry. The SPM Empowerment & Skills Apprenticeship Program is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) training program designed “to give women and men an opportunity to learn a trade. While learning, they become self-sufficient while being able to provide for their families,” according to the mission statement.www.chathamstartribune.com
