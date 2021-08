(Hennepin County, MN) — The family of a boy thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America has filed a lawsuit against the mall. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, says that the mall and its security team failed to protect the young boy against Emmanuel Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for tossing the five-year-old over third floor railing in 2019. Attorneys allege that the Mall knew of Aranda’s previously violent incidents at the location and should have made efforts to stop Aranda from repeating his behavior. The boy suffered serious internal injuries in the incident, accruing what the family says is over one-point-seven-million dollars in medical expenses. They are requesting damages in excess of 50-thousand dollars from the named parties.