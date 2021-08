Accessibility Professional Certification Grant Program call for applications

The board of advisors of the Edgecombe Charitable Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the community. Funds are available for nonprofit organizations in Edgecombe County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000 with a maximum of $10,000 for a single organization designated as an “Impact Grant.” Special consideration is given to grant proposals with a focus on education from the Mary Ferebee Howard Endowment Fund.