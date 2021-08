Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred formed Tuesday night near Puerto Rico. It is better organized, but now it will be battling dry air, some wind shear and moving over Hispaniola today. Fred will then move NW over the northern coast of Cuba on Thursday and Friday. The system is expected to track into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. On this track the intensity will be kept low at this time. Once Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico it is expected turn to the north and be off the west coast of Florida. It will also strengthen due to the warmer water and getting away from land.