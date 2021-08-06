Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Meanwhile on the South Side: Cubs Helped White Sox at Trade Deadline After All

By Kevin Kaufmann
cubsinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dust has settled from the trade deadline and the White Sox took care of two of their most glaring needs, thanks in no small part to the Cubs. That was actually the topic of the last edition of this column, so it was nice to see things play out like they did. Glaring might be overstating it a bit, considering they lead the AL Central by 9.5 games, but the additions to the bullpen and at second base were made with an eye toward October. It’s kind of weird to think of the playoffs as fait accompli.

www.cubsinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
Person
Manny Ramirez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#The White Sox#Fangraphs#Gm#Bullpen Emporium#Kimbrel Hendricks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBFanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBFanSided

Cubs’ first lineup after trade deadline is insanely depressing

The Chicago Cubs released their first lineup following the MLB trade deadline on Friday, and it will not make the fanbase happy. Reports indicated that the Chicago Cubs planned to sell at the MLB trade deadline following their 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break. That turned out to be accurate, as the Cubs moved on from Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel and many more just before the trade deadline arrived at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Cubs send another pitcher South, trade closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox

The Cubs have traded All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox. They’ll receive second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer in the deal. Kimbrel has had an amazing turnaround since arriving in Chicago in 2019 and after a miserable end to the 2019 season and start to 2020, MLB’s active saves leader has found new life.
MLBFanSided

MLB Twitter is going nuts after Cubs traded Craig Kimbrel to White Sox for Nick Madrigal

The Chicago White Sox pulled off quite the move on Friday, trading for star Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel. In one of the biggest trades this week, the Chicago White Sox showcased just how serious they are about going after a pennant by acquiring star hurler Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Chicago Cubs. Make no mistake about it, this was a massive deadline day move by the White Sox front office.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Grading every trade deadline week deal

(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox went into deadline week hoping to make some deals that would solidify them as the favorite to win the American League Central Division. Beyond that, they want to have a chance at the American League pennant. They weren’t blessed with health in 2021 but they have made the best of it with what they have.
MLBchatsports.com

South Side Sox Podcast 53 — The Trade Deadline Approaches

Four of your very favorite South Side Sox staff — Brett Ballantini, Darren Black, Tommy Barbee and Tyrone Palmer — gathered in anticipation of the sprint to Friday’s 3 p.m. CT trading deadline. The White Sox haven’t done anything yet, so there was plenty of time to cover most everything:
MLBchatsports.com

Column: Welcome to Bizarro World, where the Cubs and White Sox trade places in a 5-year span with rebuilding at Wrigley Field and a championship push on the South Side

Imagine being teleported five years into the future from 2016 and watching the Chicago Cubs and White Sox pull off the moves they made at the 2021 trade deadline. Back in December 2016 the Cubs were still experiencing their World Series hangover, and their fans were talking dynasty as if it was a fait accompli. The Sox were beginning a long and grueling rebuild by trading ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox for Yoán Moncada, Michael Kopech and a couple other prospects, giving up their most popular player in the prime of his career.
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

6 Chicago Cubs players to watch after the trade deadline

The next two months might not be easy to watch for Chicago Cubs fans who enjoyed the last six years. The reality of the Cubs trading eight players from their opening-day roster is a team stripped of its best talent as the organization turns its focus to the future. With...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs News: Cubs trade right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera to the White Sox, per report

At least Ryan Tepera won’t have to move. In the latest trade deadline move to strike the Chicago Cubs bullpen, reports have Cubs right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera heading south to the Chicago White Sox. Tepera, in his second season with the Cubs, has had a wonderful 2021 campaign, with a 2.91 ERA, 2.78 FIP, and a staggering 0.785 WHIP over43.1 innings of work.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade deadline: White Sox close to acquiring second baseman Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland, per report

The Chicago White Sox are working to finalize a trade for Cleveland second baseman Cesar Hernandez, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Hernandez, 31, is batting .231/.307/.437 this season with 18 home runs and 17 doubles in 96 games. For his career, Hernandez owns an OPS+ of 98 across parts of nine major league seasons. He won a Gold Glove at second base for the abbreviated 2020 season. Hernandez is owed the balance of a $5 million contract for 2021, and his deal also includes a $6 million club option for 2022.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Trades Address Needs as Clock Ticks Toward Deadline

Sox address needs with trades as clock ticks toward deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox needed some bullpen help. They needed someone to play second base. After a couple of deals Thursday, check and check. Did it make for the splashiest of trade deadlines? No,...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox make deadline splash, add Kimbrel in trade with Cubs

What's better than one of the game's best closers?. After upgrading their bullpen in a Crosstown trade for Ryan Tepera on Thursday, the Chicago White Sox went back to their intracity rivals Friday and swung another deal with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, this time landing the North Side closer, Craig Kimbrel, to further strengthen their area of biggest need.
MLBallfans.co

Looking to beef up bullpen, White Sox acquire Tepera in trade with Cubs

Just over four years ago, the White Sox and Cubs made a monster trade. In full-blown rebuild mode, the Sox sent veteran starting pitcher Jose Quintana to the Cubs and got left fielder Eloy Jimenez and young starter Dylan Cease in return. There was another crosstown swap Thursday. While it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy