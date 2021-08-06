Meanwhile on the South Side: Cubs Helped White Sox at Trade Deadline After All

The dust has settled from the trade deadline and the White Sox took care of two of their most glaring needs, thanks in no small part to the Cubs. That was actually the topic of the last edition of this column, so it was nice to see things play out like they did. Glaring might be overstating it a bit, considering they lead the AL Central by 9.5 games, but the additions to the bullpen and at second base were made with an eye toward October. It’s kind of weird to think of the playoffs as fait accompli.